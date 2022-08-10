Food Prices in US Surge Most Since 1979, Keeping Cost of Living High

(Bloomberg) -- Food prices in the US soared in July, keeping the cost of living painfully high even as lower gasoline costs offered some relief to consumers.

Overall food prices climbed 10.9% from a year earlier, the biggest increase since 1979, according to data published by the Labor Department on Wednesday. Several essentials like cereal and certain dairy products posted record year-over-year rises.

While the headline rate of inflation declined from the previous month, largely due to a drop in energy prices, the surging cost of food -- as well as rising rents -- continues to pinch consumers, especially low-income Americans who spend a bigger chunk of their household budgets on groceries.

Food prices have risen globally since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reduced grain shipments from one of the world’s top suppliers. While some exports have resumed, the pace remains well below normal.

Here are some of the most notable jumps in US food prices last month:

On a month-over-month basis, food prices rose 1.14%, the most since April 2020. The cost of food away from home, like restaurant meals, also continued to advance, though at a slower pace than groceries.

US agricultural giants have benefited from high commodity prices caused by supply-chain disruptions. Cargill Inc. on Wednesday reported a record revenue of $165 billion in fiscal 2022, following strong results from other big firms in the industry such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Bunge Ltd.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.