(Bloomberg) -- Predee Anuvatnujotikul, a former trader at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Asia, is joining Brazilian hedge-fund powerhouse SPX Capital as a portfolio manager in Singapore, according to people familiar with the matter.

Anuvatnujotikul is expected to start around mid-year after completing a period of gardening leave, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. He will focus on currencies and rates for Asian countries and some other developed economies, one of the people said.

A spokesperson for SPX Capital declined to comment. A spokesperson for Goldman in Hong Kong declined to comment.

SPX Capital was created in 2010 in Rio de Janeiro by Rogerio Xavier, Daniel Schneider and Bruno Pandolfi, a trio that moved to London about six years later. The firm now manages around $12 billion and became one of Brazil’s largest hedge funds.

The fund’s Singapore office, which was launched last year amid its years-long strategy to internationalize, is one of six offices across the globe. The firm has added other portfolio managers over the past few months, including Daniel Dangoor in London and Bruno Magalhaes in Brazil.

