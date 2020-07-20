Canadian consumer confidence remains fragile four months after Covid-19 lockdowns went into effect, telephone polling shows.

Sentiment around personal finances, job security and economic growth rebounded in May and early June from record lows, but those improvements have since stalled. Only a recovery in the outlook for real estate is keeping broader confidence levels outright declines.

The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a composite measure of financial health and economic expectations, ticked higher to 46.7 last week, after falling slightly the week before.

The index has hovered around current levels since mid-June.

The numbers suggest consumer confidence has plateaued well below pre-pandemic levels.

That’s consistent with warnings by the Bank of Canada that the rebound from the recession will be a slow and gradual. Sentiment collapsed four months ago after the country shut much of its economy, and has since made up only about half those losses.

Every week, Nanos Research surveys 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security and their outlook for the economy and real estate prices. Bloomberg publishes four-week rolling averages of the 1,000 responses.

Survey Highlights