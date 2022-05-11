(Bloomberg) -- The French government pledged to increase social benefits and issue food vouchers to the poorest households as freshly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron seeks to avert panic over a cost-of-living crisis before legislative elections next month.

The finance ministry has already prepared a revised budget with an array of measures to cover promises Macron made while running for re-election. That will be presented to parliament after the second round of legislative elections has taken place on June 19, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

The cost of living was front and center during the presidential campaign and is set to remain a key issue in legislative elections next month as inflation in France continues to surge. Opposition parties vying for a majority in the National Assembly have set out more radical policies, such as outright caps on the prices of certain goods or permanent cuts to sales taxes.

If Macron’s party fails to secure a majority in the elections it would hamstring his ability to move ahead with potentially unpopular economic reforms including changes to the pension and welfare systems.

Attal said the revised budget will cover pledges to extend energy price caps through 2022, introduce food vouchers, make fuel subsidies more targeted, and cut television license fees and taxes on bonuses for low-income workers. Social benefits and pensions will also be revised sooner than normal to account for inflation, he said.

The exact details of the measures and their cost will be defined in the final budget bill.

Before the presidential election, Macron’s government had already earmarked about 25 billion euros ($26.4 billion) as part of a “resilience plan” that includes temporary caps on electricity and natural-gas prices and a gasoline rebate for motorists. While costly, the measures have had a significant impact on prices, lowering the inflation rate by two percentage points, according to estimates from statistics agency Insee.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.