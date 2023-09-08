(Bloomberg) -- Franklin Resources Inc.’s Canada unit has hired Mengwen Yu as a fixed income trader based in Calgary.

Yu is joining Franklin Templeton Canada from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a representative for the asset manager said in an emailed reply to questions, where she worked for over seven years. She was most recently a director at CIBC’s Financial Solutions Group where she was involved in institutional fixed income sales.

Yu reports to Brian Calder, portfolio manager and senior trader at Franklin Bissett Investment Management, which is part of Franklin Templeton.

