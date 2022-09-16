(Bloomberg) -- Europe has successfully headed off an energy crisis for now by taking strong measure to control prices and keep storage tanks of natural gas full heading into winter, France’s ambassador to the US said in an interview.

“We have taken very, very strong measures,” Ambassador Philippe Etienne told Bloomberg Television. “Now the storages of gas are well filled in Europe, in France, but also in other countries, so the affordability question is has been a thing successfully handled.”

Etienne, previously France’s ambassador to Germany and the EU, said European countries are diversifying their energy supplies and improving their infrastructure. He said governments are working to hold down energy prices as part of a broader effort to minimize the economic fallout of the Ukraine war.

The French government has engaged directly with Russia on issues such as the status of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and helped to facilitate a site visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency, he said. But the Ukrainian government must determine the path forward on any potential peace talks with Russia.

The success of a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive has shown “the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian army and people to fight against this brutal invasion, and also the value of our support to Ukraine,” Etienne said.

The US and European countries are working to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position ahead of any potential peace talks, but it is for Ukraine to determine when to go to the negotiating table, Etienne said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.