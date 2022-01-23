(Bloomberg) -- French daily coronavirus infections fell below 400,000 as the country braces for the implementation of a vaccine pass on Monday.

The country recorded 389,320 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, according to data from the country’s public health office. That’s 16% less than the 464,769 cases reported on Tuesday.

The French government is set to relax some health restrictions, betting the current wave of infections is peaking. The implementation of the vaccine pass will effectively shut people out of most social activities if they’re unvaccinated.

On Saturday, hundreds of people took to the streets across the country to protest the measure, which is set to come into effect on Monday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.