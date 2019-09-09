(Bloomberg) -- Friday the 13th could turn out to be Air Canada’s lucky day -- that’s when S&P Dow Jones Indices will announce changes to the benchmark S&P/TSX 60 index. The betting favorite on trading desks is that the carrier will be among those added after a 72% rally this year.

The index changes -- important in the age of passive investing since they drive the composition of exchange traded funds -- may turn out to be the biggest news in what’s expected to be a relatively quiet week. While Air Canada is seen as a winner, expect CannTrust Holdings Inc. to be among the losers after it fell beneath its listing price of C$2.50.

Air Canada has earned its spot in the TSX index not just with this year’s performance; it’s climbed 300% since 2016 and is the best-performing stock in the Bloomberg World Airlines Index this year. The carrier’s performance has been boosted this year by its planned acquisition of tour operator Transat AT, which will accelerate its global presence in the leisure industry.

CannTrust, on the flipside, has fallen almost 85% from its 2018 peak. A demotion from the TSX 60 would mean it has spent a mere six months in the index.

To be eligible for index inclusion, a stock must have a float-adjusted market cap of greater than 0.04% of the index itself, according to AltaCorp. It should also have a float turnover of more than 0.5 times over the period of the prior year. For a deletion, the stock will have a float weight of less than 0.025% of the index. The measurement period to determine changes is based on volume-weighted trading over the last 10 trading days of August.

Here’s a recap of what happened last week:

While skepticism remains, markets were buoyed by the easing of U.S.-China trade tensions this week. A spate of good economic data up north supported the Bank of Canada’s reluctance to signal a potential interest rate cut when it held interest rates steady. That culminated with a blockbuster 81,100 jobs created last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday. It was the seventh-largest monthly gain in records going back to 1976, and brought gains to 471,300 over the past 12 months, the most in a year since 2003.

Politics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to kick off Canada’s election campaign over the next week. The federal election is set to take place on Oct. 21.

Economy

Economists will have one eye on August housing starts, expected on Sept. 10, after the Bank of Canada kept rates unchanged in September, in contrast to the rest of the world’s easing trend. Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri on Thursday noted the domestic economy’s resilience, highlighting the bank’s determination to chart its own course.

Toronto International Film Festival opened this year with “Once Were Brothers,” a documentary based on Canadian musician Robbie Robertson. The film was directed by Canadian Daniel Roher.

--With assistance from Madeleine Lim.

