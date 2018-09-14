From panic to prosperity: A look back at the financial crisis

It's been 10 years since the collapse of Wall Street giant Lehman Brothers, which sparked financial panic around the globe. BNN Bloomberg’s anchors and reporters reflect on that fateful event and its lasting repercussions.

Jon Erlichman, host of The Open

Jon Erlichman: Turning the trading floor into a 'battlefield' Ten years ago this week Lehman Brothers collapsed and helped kick off a global financial panic. Jon Erlichman was working as a reporter on Wall Street and spent much of his time on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He looks back at the impact Lehman’s demise and whether investors have learned their lesson.

Andrew Bell, host of Commodities

Andrew Bell: Remembering a sense of panic and anger Andrew Bell remembers how the unexpected collapse of Lehman Brothers created a sense of alarm among investors. That soon turned to anger as Wall Street executives paid themselves millions in bonuses, while workers, homeowners and retail investors bore the brunt of the financial crisis.

Paul Bagnell, host of The Street

Paul Bagnell: Reporting on a global market panic Paul Bagnell looks back at how BNN Bloomberg’s newsroom at the time dealt with the events of the collapse of Lehman Brothers and tried to explain to viewers the depth of the crisis.

Pattie Lovett-Reid, CTV's Chief Financial Commentator

Pattie Lovett-Reid: The impact of the collapse of Lehman Brothers at work and at home CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid was working for TD bank at the time of the collapse of Lehman Brothers. She recalls the impact of the financial crisis from inside Bay Street and how the recovery in the global stock market impacted a member of her family.

Greg Bonnell, host of The Real Economy

Greg Bonnell: Financial crisis hits government budgets The global financial crisis created a sea of red ink that washed across government budgets in Canada and around the world. Greg Bonnell looks back at how finance minister dealt with the collapse of Lehman Brothers and “the great recession “ that followed.

Amanda Lang, host of Bloomberg Markets

Amanda Lang: How history and personality played a part in the collapses of Lehman Brothers Amanda Lang looks back at how the collapse of Lehman Brothers had its roots in another famous collapse — the multi-billion-dollar demise of hedge-fund company Long Term Capital Management.

Jameson Berkow, reporter