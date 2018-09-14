It's been 10 years since the collapse of Wall Street giant Lehman Brothers, which sparked financial panic around the globe. BNN Bloomberg’s anchors and reporters reflect on that fateful event and its lasting repercussions.
Jon Erlichman, host of The Open
Jon Erlichman: Turning the trading floor into a 'battlefield'
Ten years ago this week Lehman Brothers collapsed and helped kick off a global financial panic. Jon Erlichman was working as a reporter on Wall Street and spent much of his time on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He looks back at the impact Lehman’s demise and whether investors have learned their lesson.
Andrew Bell, host of Commodities
Andrew Bell: Remembering a sense of panic and anger
Andrew Bell remembers how the unexpected collapse of Lehman Brothers created a sense of alarm among investors. That soon turned to anger as Wall Street executives paid themselves millions in bonuses, while workers, homeowners and retail investors bore the brunt of the financial crisis.
Paul Bagnell, host of The Street
Paul Bagnell: Reporting on a global market panic
Paul Bagnell looks back at how BNN Bloomberg’s newsroom at the time dealt with the events of the collapse of Lehman Brothers and tried to explain to viewers the depth of the crisis.
Pattie Lovett-Reid, CTV's Chief Financial Commentator
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The impact of the collapse of Lehman Brothers at work and at home
CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid was working for TD bank at the time of the collapse of Lehman Brothers. She recalls the impact of the financial crisis from inside Bay Street and how the recovery in the global stock market impacted a member of her family.
Greg Bonnell, host of The Real Economy
Greg Bonnell: Financial crisis hits government budgets
The global financial crisis created a sea of red ink that washed across government budgets in Canada and around the world. Greg Bonnell looks back at how finance minister dealt with the collapse of Lehman Brothers and “the great recession “ that followed.
Amanda Lang, host of Bloomberg Markets
Amanda Lang: How history and personality played a part in the collapses of Lehman Brothers
Amanda Lang looks back at how the collapse of Lehman Brothers had its roots in another famous collapse — the multi-billion-dollar demise of hedge-fund company Long Term Capital Management.
Jameson Berkow, reporter
Jameson Berkow: The collapse of Lehman Brothers and implications for the next financial crisis
Lehman Brothers was not a household name when it collapsed, but the fallout from its demise was quickly felt around the world. Jameson Berkow looks at the bankruptcy of the investment bank and its implications for the next global financial crisis.