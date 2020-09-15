(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter.

The FTC has been investigating Facebook for more than a year to determine whether the social media giant has harmed competition through acquisitions or other conduct and could file a case by the end of the year, the person said. No final decision on the probe has been made, the person said.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The FTC declined to comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.