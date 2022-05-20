G-7 to Agree More Than $19 Billion in Ukraine Aid, Germany Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Group of Seven industrialized nations will agree on more than 18 billion euros ($19 billion) in short-term financial aid for Ukraine at a meeting in Bonn concluding Friday, according to German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

“We have to guarantee the capability of Ukraine to defend itself so we are here fundraising to secure the liquidity of the Ukrainian government,” Lindner said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“It appears that there will be more than 18 billion we can raise to support Ukraine in this crucial historical moment,” he added. The cash includes $7.5 billion committed by the US and money from the European Union, Lindner said, adding that Ukraine’s funding problems are solved “for the foreseeable future.”

Lindner spoke to Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of a meeting of a G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors near Bonn.

