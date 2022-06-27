G-7 to Tell Ministers to Explore Price Cap on Russian Gas

(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders are set to instruct ministers to explore implementing a price cap on Russian gas, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The mandate is expected to be announced as the three-day summit ends Tuesday. It comes as part of broader discussions on how to limit the profit Russia makes on its energy exports. The leaders are also expected to mention a mechanism to cap prices on Russian oil in the final communique.

