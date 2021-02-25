(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. continued its resurgence in U.S. premarket trading, rising as much as 83% after more than doubling on Wednesday in a move that spread to a host of other meme stocks at the center of last month’s day trader-driven frenzy.

The stock rose as high as $167.50 and traded at $146 at 5:43 a.m. in New York. Among other favorites of traders populating Reddit forums, AMC Entertainment Inc. rose 16% premarket after gaining 59% during the first three days of the week, while Koss Corp. surged 62%. Nokia Oyj, also a favorite of the meme crowd, climbed 7.2% in Europe.

GameStop’s surge in Wednesday’s cash session was spurred by a final-hour rally that brought its biggest advance since Jan. 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy. An equally weighted Bloomberg basket of those rose more than 5%, the most since late January.

The activity inflated trading volumes in the meme stocks and caused an outage on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, the hub of the January volatility.

“It seems like the Reddit crowd is still active and when you see a bit of news like that they’re pressing again,” Keith Gangl, portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, said in a phone interview. “Though I’m not sure how that’ll last,” he added.

The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled an episode last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.

Various explanations circulated as to what spurred the rallies Wednesday. The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of online pet-food retailer Chewy.com. His addition to the board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.

According to Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, the sudden surge in GameStop late Wednesday might have been triggered by a tweet from Cohen, who posted a picture of a McDonald’s Corp. ice cream at 1:57 p.m. New York time, about two hours before the U.S. cash equity close.

“Does it signal Cohen will fix the company the way McDonald’s finally fixed its ice cream machines?,” Wilson wrote in a note. “Or could it be even more cryptic and related to a new website that tells you in real time whether your local McDonald’s has a functioning ice cream machine? Who knows, stranger things have happened. It looks like the Reddit crowd are at it again.”

