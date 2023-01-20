Gazprom Curbs Flows to Europe Via Ukraine for a Second Day

(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC’s natural gas exports to Europe via Ukraine extended declines for a second consecutive day.

Flows were at 24.4 million cubic meters on Friday, slightly down from 25.1 million cubic meters a day earlier, according to a statement from the Russian producer. Exports were at about 32.6 million cubic meters earlier in the week.

Gazprom didn’t provide a reason for the reduction. On Thursday, analysts attributed the drop to lower demand for Russian gas supplied under long-term contacts as spot purchases are currently cheaper.

