GE’s Culp Sees Rising Costs Outpacing Price Increases in 2022
(Bloomberg) -- General Electric sees rising raw-material and logistics costs exceeding its ability to increase prices to customers, though the price-cost relationship should improve in the second half, CEO Larry Culp says at a Citigroup investor conference.
- Supply-chain, inflation pressures are present across GE’s manufacturing businesses
- Changes to the supplier base, redesigned parts at GE Healthcare are among countermeasures to combat supply woes
- Onshore wind business likely to see slow orders for at least next two quarters due to the expiration of U.S. tax credit
- Onshore wind business volume to improve in 2H in U.S.
- NOTE: Feb. 18, GE Drops After Warning of Supply-Chain Pressures Through Midyear
