(Bloomberg) -- General Electric sees rising raw-material and logistics costs exceeding its ability to increase prices to customers, though the price-cost relationship should improve in the second half, CEO Larry Culp says at a Citigroup investor conference.

Supply-chain, inflation pressures are present across GE’s manufacturing businesses

Changes to the supplier base, redesigned parts at GE Healthcare are among countermeasures to combat supply woes

Onshore wind business likely to see slow orders for at least next two quarters due to the expiration of U.S. tax credit

Onshore wind business volume to improve in 2H in U.S.

NOTE: Feb. 18, GE Drops After Warning of Supply-Chain Pressures Through Midyear

