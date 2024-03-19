(Bloomberg) -- George Lucas, the legendary Hollywood filmmaker, said he would support Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger in a bitter proxy battle with activist investors.

In a statement, Lucas, who became a significant shareholder years ago when he sold his production company to Disney, said he has “full faith and confidence in the power of Disney and Bob’s track record of driving long-term value.”

Iger has been locked in a heated battle with activist investors over the direction of the entertainment giant. Trian Fund Management LP has nominated its founder, Nelson Peltz, and former Disney finance chief Jay Rasulo to Disney’s board. Blackwells Capital is also pushing for changes to management and strategy at Disney in a bid to improve performance at the California-based company.

Disney has rejected the nominees and has secured the support of another activist investor, ValueAct Capital Management, in its efforts to fend off Trian and Blackwells. Investors are scheduled to vote on a slate of directors at the company’s shareholder meeting on April 3.

Lucas, who created the Star Wars and Indiana Jones movie franchises, received 37.1 million Disney shares when he sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012. His fortune is valued at $7.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

CNBC, which reported earlier on Lucas’ support, said that he is the single largest individual shareholder in the company. The director said he was “delighted to become a Disney shareholder because of my long-time admiration for its iconic brand and Bob Iger’s leadership. When Bob recently returned to the company during a difficult time, I was relieved. No one knows Disney better.”

Lucas said he has “voted all of my shares for Disney’s 12 directors and urge other shareholders to do the same.”

