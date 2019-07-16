(Bloomberg) -- A former Georgetown University student who sued to block the school from punishing him after his father pleaded guilty to bribing a tennis coach to get him into Georgetown as a recruited athlete has dropped the case.

The suit, which was filed May 15, was withdrawn Tuesday with leave to refile, according to court records.

Mark Zaid, a lawyer for the former student, Adam Semprevivo, didn’t immediately return a voicemail left at his office seeking comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.