(Bloomberg) -- The city of Munich has returned oil-fired power generation capacity to operation as it works to reduce its consumption of natural gas.

“We reactivated oil burners in two heating plants that have previously been shut down,” utility Stadtwerke Munchen said by email, without being more specific on the fuel being used or volume.

The utility in southern Germany has also postponed the conversion of a coal block in one of its combined heat and power plants. Additionally, it has lowered the minimum temperature at the city’s swimming pools and closed saunas to save on natural gas.

