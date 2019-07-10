(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday had a third spell of shaking in recent weeks, once again putting questions over her health into focus.

Merkel, 64, was seen trembling briefly as she stood alongside Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne during a ceremony in Berlin, according to footage on German broadcaster NTV. A regular government press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time.

The latest episode puts pressure on Merkel’s office to provide fuller transparency about her health situation. Until know, the fits were explained as a bit of dehydration and subsequent lasting psychological effect.

Questions over her ability to perform her duties arise as Germany’s economy is losing steam and the governing coalition is in crisis. Last year, Merkel gave up her role as leader of the Christian Democrats and plans to leave politics after her term as chancellor ends with the next national elections, slated for 2021. Both ruling parties did poorly in European elections in May, putting further strain on her coalition.

On June 18 Merkel momentarily shook during a ceremony with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Then, she said it was the result of not drinking enough water. In subsequent days she also appeared to be fine, joking about the incident. The second incident over a week later, which occurred indoors, she tried to explain as a psychological effect.

Merkel is in her 14th year as chancellor.

