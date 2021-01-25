(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who’s accused of sex-trafficking with her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, asked a federal court to dismiss conspiracy charges against her and said she should get a separate trial on two perjury charges.

Maxwell has been fighting U.S. charges since her arrest last July. She’s accused of conspiring with Epstein to provide him with underage girls so he could sexually abuse them and also with participating in some of the abuse. She’s pleaded not guilty to the charges and on Monday, filed a series of motions in which her lawyers assailed the government’s case.

