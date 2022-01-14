(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of enticing, grooming and sexually abusing underage girls with Jeffrey Epstein, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said Friday she may delay that date depending on the outcome of Maxwell’s request to overturn her conviction and get a new trial, based on published comments made by one juror who said he was a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

