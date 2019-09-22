(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Central bankers are starting to feel their way as some parts of the world economy show signs of stabilizing after they cut interest rates. Meantime, they’re also listening intently to the trade story, and increasingly signing up to fight back

President Donald Trump reiterated his call for the Fed to cut rates to below zero

Australia is losing its appeal for Chinese tourists and students as the Washington-Beijing confrontation together with a slowing economy spooks them into staying home

More Chinese manufacturers are looking to Thailand as a production base to avoid U.S. tariffs

The rise of co-working spaces like WeWork may be creating new financial-stability risks, according to Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren

Dutch policy maker Klaas Knot defended his decision to go public with his dissent from the ECB’s decision to restart bond-purchases

A senior official from the BIS has added his voice to those calling on governments to back up central banks with fiscal support

Lured by China’s cash, two Pacific islands have opted to abandon their longstanding links with Taiwan. Here’s a look at them

When it comes to Germany’s $60 billion climate plan, environmentalists and polluters are in rare agreement: It’s a dud

For a vivid reminder of a grinding downturn that’s settled over Turkey, look no further than a supermarket in a working-class district of Istanbul

