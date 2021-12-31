Markets are ending a tumultuous year on a quiet note, with global stock indexes holding near record highs and the dollar at the lowest in two years.

U.S. equity futures dipped on the last day of 2020 and all of the industries in the Europe Stoxx 600 were in the red. Markets in Japan, Germany and South Korea were shut for New Year’s Eve. Trading in Euro Stoxx 50 shares was almost 80 per cent below the 30-day average.

In Asia, China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index closed at a five-year high as officials gave the green light to its first coronavirus vaccine for general public use and data showed a steady economic recovery. The offshore yuan strengthened to the highest since June 2018.

The frenzy in cryptocurrencies shows no sign of slowing down. Bitcoin vaulted above US$29,000 before pulling back to US$28,825. The digital asset has advanced almost 50 per cent in December and is on track for the biggest monthly gain since May 2019.

Investors have pushed risk assets including stocks to sky-high valuations this year on expectations that widespread vaccine distribution in 2021 will reignite economic growth and boost corporate profits, and amid unprecedented stimulus. The MSCI World Index of global stocks is set to end the year near a record high, having risen about 14 per cent in 2020.

On the coronavirus front, global deaths from COVID-19 passed 1.8 million. Cities that had gone weeks without new infections, including Beijing and Melbourne, are now reporting clusters, and cases of the new, highly transmissible virus strain were identified in Singapore and California.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.1 per cent as of 8:36 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent to 1,117.44.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2295.

The British pound climbed 0.3 per cent to US$1.3659.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 103.15 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 0.92 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries was unchanged at 0.12 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to -0.57 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.209 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.3 per cent to US$48.18 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.1 per cent to US$1,892.99 an ounce.