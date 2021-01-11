Uneven recovery in the markets is boding well for cyclical areas: Yana Barton

After a buying frenzy swept across global markets last week, investors are starting Monday in a cautious mood.

The dollar climbed against all its major peers, with demand supported by elevated Treasury yields. European stocks pulled back from a 10-month high and S&P 500 futures dipped. Bitcoin prices cratered, sliding as much as 21 per cent over Sunday and Monday to as low as US$32,389.

Weighing on the minds of investors are worries that equities are running too hot and valuations are stretched at a time when major parts of the world are grappling with the worst of the pandemic. In Germany, the health minister called on citizens to drastically curtail social contact after the death toll from the virus climbed above 40,000.

“After being bullish for several months, we are definitely becoming more cautious on the stock market up at these levels,” Matt Maley, the chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., wrote in a note. He added the “dollar is so extremely oversold, over-hated, and over-shorted that it all but has to rally for a while at some point soon.”

On the virus front, Japan said it found a new strain of the coronavirus with similarities to the variants in the U.K. and South Africa. The Asian nation said it’s difficult to immediately determine how infectious the strain is or the effectiveness of current vaccines against it.

Elsewhere in markets, commodity prices weakened as the stronger dollar reduced demand. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 0.2 per cent.

Here are some key events coming up:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., as well as firms ranging from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Infosys Ltd., are among those due to report earnings.

EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

European Central Bank’s Christine Lagarde speaks at an online conference Wednesday.

U.S. consumer-price inflation figures are due Wednesday.

Biden plans to lay out proposals for fiscal support on Thursday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in a webinar on Thursday.

U.S. initial jobless claims data are due Thursday.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, business inventories and consumer sentiment figures are due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.6 per cent as of 9:05 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent to 1,125.88.

The euro declined 0.2 per cent to US$1.2188.

The British pound decreased 0.4 per cent to US$1.3508.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 104.08 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 1.11 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.13 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to -0.52 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.288 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.3 per cent to US$52.06 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.1 per cent to US$1,850.47 an ounce.