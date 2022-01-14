(Bloomberg) --

Greece announced further support to employees and businesses that are suffering the most from curbs intended to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The measures are worth 80 million euros ($92 million) in total and include a compensation to staff, who are temporarily unable to work, through January. The government will also subsidize businesses such, as night clubs, dance schools and catering companies with significant revenue erosion due to restrictions, according to an emailed statement by the Finance Ministry.

Greece has also extended measures introduced to stem the spread of coronavirus infections by one week to Jan. 23.

