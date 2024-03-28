(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis survived a censure motion over his government’s handling of an investigation into the deadliest train accident in the country’s history.

Four opposition parties requested the motion after accusing the government of a cover-up and of manipulating evidence that could shed light on the reasons for the disaster in an effort to downplay political responsibility.

In February 2023, a passenger train traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki collided with a goods train outside the city of Larissa in central Greece. The partial derailment of the passenger train and a resulting fire led to the deaths of 57 people, mainly students, while around 80 other people were injured.

The premier won the motion with 159 lawmakers voting against it and 141 in favor in the 300-seat parliament.

“No order for a cover-up was ever given,” Mitsotakis told lawmakers Thursday in a speech before the vote. “I don’t know if I can convince you, but I’m telling you the truth,” he added, looking at the parliament’s audience.

The opposition submitted the motion following a report in newspaper To Vima on Sunday that a leaked recording of a conversation before the accident between the station master in Larissa and the driver of one of the trains had been edited to show that the crash was due to human error.

Opposition parties also called on Mitsotakis to resign and to lead the country to new elections.

The government says that judges handling an investigation into the accident have entire, unedited conversations — meaning that the inquiry has not been distorted.

