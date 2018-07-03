Green Organic Dutchman chief executive steps down due to health concerns

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. says chief executive and co-chairman Robert Anderson has stepped down, effective immediately, due to health concerns.

The medical marijuana company says chief financial officer Brian Athaide has been promoted to chief executive.

The board has also appointed Julia Golubovskaya, vice-president, finance as interim CFO.

The company says once Anderson has fully recovered, it would "welcome his return in any suitable capacity."

The change comes as marijuana companies prepare for the legalization of recreational cannabis in October.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings grows organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles.

