{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    Jul 3, 2018

    Green Organic Dutchman chief executive steps down due to health concerns

    The Canadian Press

    marijuana

    marijuana , BNN Bloomberg file photo

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. says chief executive and co-chairman Robert Anderson has stepped down, effective immediately, due to health concerns.

    The medical marijuana company says chief financial officer Brian Athaide has been promoted to chief executive.

    The board has also appointed Julia Golubovskaya, vice-president, finance as interim CFO.

    The company says once Anderson has fully recovered, it would "welcome his return in any suitable capacity."

    The change comes as marijuana companies prepare for the legalization of recreational cannabis in October.

    The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings grows organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles.
     