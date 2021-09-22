22h ago
Greg Newman's Top Picks: September 22, 2021
BNN Bloomberg
Greg Newman's Market Outlook
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Scotia Wealth Management
FOCUS: North American stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Seasonality, fed tapering, the Delta, inflation, negative earnings revisions, the debt ceiling and economic deceleration are one set of headwinds investors must cope with.
But, the uncertainty of a systemic contagion from China’s Evergrande is an issue that likely needs to be resolved favourably before anything else.
How this situation is handled is critical to how the markets unfold from here.
While there is much uncertainty about how China will handle this, betting on contagion has historically been a poor bet – fortunately.
So, as long as the contagion issue is resolved favourable there are still opportunities in stocks.
TOP PICKS:
Offers investors exciting growth at a very reasonable valuation.
CAE offers investors exciting growth at a fair valuation.
TOU offers investors exciting growth at a very reasonable valuation.
PAST PICKS: Oct. 8, 2020
Manulife Financial (MFC TSX)
- Then: $19.38
- Now: $23.95
- Return: 24%
- Total Return: 29%
Magna International (MG TSX)
- Then: $69.66
- Now: $97.50
- Return: 40%
- Total Return: 43%
Citigroup (C NYSE)
- Then: $44.72
- Now: $68.49
- Return: 53%
- Total Return: 59%
Total Return Average: 44%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|MFC TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|MG TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|C NYSE
|Y
|Y
|Y