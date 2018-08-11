(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish blend coffee, grab a seat in the beach house and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

New Details About Wilbur Ross’s Business Point to Pattern of Grifting (Forbes)

Ten Years After the Crash, We Are Still Living in the World It Brutally Remade. (New York Magazine)

What Trauma Docs Know (Chicago Magazine)

James O’Shaughnessy Interview: How he rewrote the rules on stock market investing (Stockopedia)

Inside the Very Big, Very Controversial Business of Dog Cloning (Vanity Fair)

Visions of Bitcoin: How major Bitcoin narratives changed over time (Medium)

The Cognitive Biases Tricking Your Brain (the Atlantic); see also Denialism: what drives people to reject the truth (the Guardian)

How Broad, and How Happy, Is the Trump Coalition? (the Upshot)

The Spy Who Drove Me (GQ)

This NASA spacecraft is about to probe one of Earth’s scariest threats — the sun (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Lee Cooperman, CEO and chairman of Omega Advisors, a New York-based hedge fund managing $3.5 billion, which is being converted into a family office. Cooperman, 75, is an active philanthropist, a member of the Giving Pledge, and has committed to giving his wealth away in his lifetime.

World Reaches 1,000GW of Wind and Solar, Keeps Going

Source: Bloomberg NEF

