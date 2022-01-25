Growth in U.S. Home Prices Cooled Off a Tiny Bit in November
The growth in U.S. homes prices slowed slightly in November.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The growth in U.S. homes prices slowed slightly in November.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., the Las Vegas-based hotel and casino operator, plans to develop a multi-billion-dollar resort off the coast of the United Arab Emirates which is set to include a “gaming area.”
Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
China’s government spending rose at the slowest pace in nearly two decades last year, suggesting limited fiscal support for an economy that’s lost momentum sharply in recent months.
Shell Plc’s South African partner dismissed fears that seismic surveys for offshore oil and gas could endanger marine life and warned that halting searches could leave the country entirely dependent on crude imports.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The growth in U.S. homes prices slowed slightly in November.
A measure of home prices in 20 U.S. cities jumped 18.3%, down from 18.5% in October, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday. It marked the fourth straight month that home-price appreciation has cooled off ever so slightly.
Phoenix, Tampa and Miami posted the highest gains among the cities tracked by the index.
Read more: Sales of Existing U.S. Homes Drop for First Time in Four Months
Almost two years into the pandemic, the demand for homes hasn’t let up. With inventory at record lows, bidding wars are still common across the country, shutting out buyers who are stretching their budgets. More sellers are expected to list their properties, and mortgage rates are rising, which may help keep price gains in check.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of national property values climbed 18.8%, down from 19% the previous month.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.