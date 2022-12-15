(Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc.’s shares lost more than a third of their value in trading after New York markets closed as results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors.

The test was accurate in 83% of individuals who had colorectal tumors and 90% accurate in those who didn’t have advanced abnormal growth and in those whose colonoscopy tests were negative, Guardant said Thursday in a statement. Guardant shares fell as much as 41% as of 5:20 p.m. Shares of Exact Sciences Corp., the maker of a test called Cologuard that looks for signs of colorectal cancer in stool samples, rose as much as 26%.

Guardant is among a number of companies working to develop blood tests for cancer, sometimes called liquid biopsies. The assays are hoped to find cancer with minimal invasiveness and in its earliest, most treatable stages.

The company study began in October 2019, registering 20,000 adults with no known high-risk factors, according to a government trial tracker. Guardant said it plans to finish its application to US regulators in the first quarter of 2023.

