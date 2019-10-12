(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s army chief of staff ordered soldiers to remain in their barracks from Oct. 14 -- the date chosen by the opposition to protest a planned constitutional review -- to ensure no violence occurs.

Soldiers disobeying the order will be punished, General Namory Toure said in a statement Saturday. The protest comes amid opposition fears that the constitutional review would pave the way for President Alpha Conde to stand for a third term in elections next year.

Conde, 81, asked his government last month to start consultations on possible amendments to the constitution. He is nearing the end of the two five-year terms currently allowed by law, having first been elected in 2010 in the country’s first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1958.

Guinea has a history of violent protests. While Conde’s government has been more tolerant, it has banned dozens of planned demonstrations this year, according to Human Rights Watch.

