(Bloomberg) -- Nitin Nohria, who led Harvard Business School for a decade, will join Joshua Kushner’s venture capital firm Thrive Capital as partner and executive chairman.

Kushner, the brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, met Nohria as a business student at Harvard University. Kushner, 36, founded his New York-based VC firm in 2009 and made lucrative investments in the real estate brokerage Compass Inc. and the stock-trading app Robinhood Markets Inc.

Nohria, 59, stepped down as dean of the Harvard Business School in 2020. He stayed in touch with Kushner, he said in an interview, and began working with Thrive more closely over the last 18 months.

Thrive created a new executive chairman position for Nohria to help guide the firm and its investments. “The role there is to be this senior adviser, mentor and teacher to a group of people who are young and extraordinary and feel that they could benefit from my wisdom as well,” Nohria said.

