(Bloomberg) -- Here are the 31 firms identified by the U.S. Department of Defense as “Communist Chinese military companies” operating directly or indirectly in the U.S.

While these companies remain the focus of concern in the market, they represent just a fraction of the many Chinese firms targeted by the Trump administration. That includes entities the U.S. deems linked to human rights violations in Xinjiang and the expansion of military presence in the South China Sea.

READ: Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled by China Military

An initial list of 20 firms was released to congress in June:

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp.

China Electronics Technology Group Corp.

China South Industries Group Corp.

China Shipbuilding Industry Corp.

China State Shipbuilding Corp.

China North Industries Group.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.

Huawei Technologies Co.

Inspur Group Co.

Aero Engine Corporation of China

China Railway Construction Corp.

CRRC Corp.

Panda Electronics Group Co.

Dawning Information Industry Co.

China Mobile Communications Group Co.

China General Nuclear Power Corp.

China National Nuclear Corp.

China Telecommunications Corp.

An additional 11 companies were added to the list in August:

China Communications Construction Co.

China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology

China Spacesat Co.

China United Network Communications Group Co.

China Electronics Corp.

China National Chemical Engineering Group Corp.

China National Chemical Corp.

Sinochem Group Co.

China State Construction Group Co.

China Three Gorges Corp.

China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corp.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.