(Bloomberg) -- Investors poured another $7.18 billion into funds that buy U.S. investment-grade debt in the week ending July 8, continuing a record amount of receipts since late May, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper.

It’s the sixth-highest inflow for the asset class, and it comes after last week’s addition of $7.06 billion. Five of the six biggest investment-grade fund inflows on record have happened since the week ended May 27, Lipper data show.

Meanwhile, funds that invest in high-yield bonds saw an influx of $2.13 billion, a large improvement from the $5.55 billion outflow last week.

Market participants have expected the inpouring of cash into high-grade corporate debt, citing support from the Federal Reserve and foreign demand.

U.S. leveraged loan funds saw a $207 million outflow in the fourth consecutive week of investor exits.

