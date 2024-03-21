(Bloomberg) -- Owners of HKBN Ltd. are reviving considerations for potential deals for the Hong Kong broadband service provider, including going private or bringing in new investors, after previous attempts failed, people familiar with the situation said.

Major shareholders including private equity firms MBK Partners and TPG Inc. have restarted a strategic review with the aim of reducing their holding in the company, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Other options include raising cash through some of HKBN’s assets, they said.

Infrastructure-focused funds and at least one Chinese telecommunications group have been sounded out about a possible deal, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and may not result in a transaction, the people said.

The company’s shares jumped as much as 7.1% following Thursday’s Bloomberg News report on the deliberations, the biggest gain since Nov. 3.

MBK declined to comment. HKBN and TPG didn’t have an immediate comment.

Shares of HKBN, which listed in Hong Kong in 2015, had fallen 50% in the past 12 months prior to Bloomberg’s report on Thursday, resulting in a market value of about HK$3.8 billion ($480 million).

HKBN has attracted interest from private equity firms including I Squared Capital, KKR & Co. and PAG in the past, but a deal was never reached, partly due to disagreements over valuation, Bloomberg News reported previously.

HKBN offers broadband internet services to residential and corporate customers, as well as other telecom, data center and Wi-Fi services. Its major shareholders also include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore’s GIC Pte, which has sold some of its stake this year.

Ni Quiaque Lai stepped down from his role as HKBN’s chief executive officer last month and was succeeded by Chu Kwong Yeung as interim CEO.

