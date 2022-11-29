(Bloomberg) -- The UK is about to endure more train disruptions at one of the busiest travel times of the year, following renewed strike calls on rail workers.

Over 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) plan to take weeks-long industrial action in December, affecting train operations across the country in the run-up to Christmas and into the new year. The union said track owner Network Rail and train companies failed to offer new deals to settle the ongoing dispute over pay and jobs. The latest stalemate came after canceling a 3-walkout in November.

The upcoming action is expected to cause different levels of service disruptions. Here’s a list of the confirmed train strike dates and the affected operators.

Friday-Saturday, December 2-3

Unite the Union members at EMR are planning a 48-hour strike.

Which train company is affected? East Midlands Railway.

Sunday-Monday, December 11-12

48-hour strike for members of RMT union.

Which train company is affected? Avanti West Coast.

Tuesday-Wednesday, December 13-14

RMT members in Network Rail and 14 operators will take part in a 48-hour strike nationwide.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR (Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, Transpennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway).

Thursday, December 15

There isn’t a planned strike, but disruptions from the previous day may continue into Thursday morning.

Friday-Saturday, December 16-17

Like earlier in the week, RMT members in Network Rail and 14 operators will take part in another 48-hour strike nationwide.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR (Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, Transpennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway).

December 18 – January 2

RMT plans to put an overtime ban in place across the national network, meaning operational workers will likely refuse extra shifts.

Friday-Saturday, December 23-24

Another 48-hour strike for members of Unite at EMR.

Which train company is affected? East Midlands Railway.

Further 48-hour RMT strikes are also planned for the beginning of January. The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), another rail union, has launched a re-ballot of thousands of its members in Network Rail and 10 train operating companies throughout December with results due before Christmas.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.