Vistry Group Plc: The UK homebuilder has agreed to buy peer Countryside Partnerships Plc in a deal that values the company at about £1.25 billion. The acquisition comes amid signs that the UK’s housing property market is cooling in response to the worsening cost of living crisis.

The cash and share combination has been recommended by the boards of both companies

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings: The luxury-car maker announced a fully committed and underwritten rights issue to raise about £575.8 million, as part of a previously announced equity raise of about £653.8 million.

The company said the capital raise was providing a “clear pathway for significant shareholder value creation’’ and supporting positive free cash flow generation from 2024

HSBC Holdings Plc: The firm is trimming the number of bankers focused on Chinese debt issuance amid a slump in bond deals from the world’s second-largest economy.

Two vice presidents, who covered China debt markets, are leaving the firm, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg

Liz Truss, 47, is the bookmakers’ odds-on favorite to become the Tories’ fourth leader in just over six years today. The result of the two-month leadership contest is due to be announced at 12:30 p.m. and the winner will take power on Tuesday.

Truss spent the weekend in talks with her team to finalize her Cabinet appointments and thrash out the details of her plan to help Britain through the energy crisis this winter.

Meanwhile, investors will be watching closely to see whether policies implemented will mitigate or exacerbate the rout in UK assets.

Welkin China Private Equity Ltd., an investment company focused on buying stakes in private Chinese companies, is planning a London initial public offering that could raise as much as $300 million, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

And here’s what a million pounds buys you in London’s housing market.

Packaging maker DS Smith Plc will update the market tomorrow. We’ll find out whether the “good early momentum” the company cited in June will continue and what progress it made in its expected 2% to 4% growth in corrugated box volume.

Later in the morning we expect construction PMI data for August, which surveys predict will show another month-on-month decline.

