(Bloomberg) -- Banks temporarily shut some branches in Hong Kong near flare-ups in pro-democracy protests Monday after the death of a student, but most major investment banks and other financial firms in the city said they’re otherwise operating as usual.

Police in riot gear milling across the street from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s main offices were among the scenes visible during one of Hong Kong’s tensest morning commutes in months as demonstrations disrupted traffic and closed some subway stations. Two protesters were shot by an officer.

Global firms including HSBC Holdings Plc, UBS Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BNP Paribas SA sent notes to staff cautioning them to take care during commutes and to coordinate with managers if they have any trouble reaching the office -- messages that have become relatively routine in recent months.

China Construction Bank Corp. and China Citic Bank International closed some locations affected by the turmoil. Bank of East Asia said on its website that branches at five Hong Kong universities also are closed Monday.

