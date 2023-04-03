(Bloomberg) -- Guoquan Supply Chain (Shanghai) Co., a hotpot and barbecue ingredient supermarket chain, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise $300 million to $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, commonly known by its brand Guoquan Shihui, is working with China International Capital Corp. and Huatai Securities Co. on the listing preparations, the people said. The company is looking to file a preliminary prospectus as soon as this week, one of the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the IPO including size and timeline could still change, the people said. Representatives for CICC and Huatai declined to comment, while a representative for Guoquan didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Guoquan opened its first supermarket in Henan province in 2017 and has since expanded rapidly through a franchise system, running more than 10,000 stores across China, according to its website. It has also branched out to sell fresh fruits and packaged food.

The company saw explosive growth during the Covid pandemic as people preferred to dine at home. Its number of stores surged to 7,000 by July 2021 from 1,500 in November 2019, before the outbreak. Guoquan conducted several rounds of fundraising and was valued at about $2 billion in a series D round in March 2021. It counts Maotai Jianxin (Guizhou) Investment Fund among its investors.

Hotpot is a communal dish in which diners dip raw ingredients like meat and vegetables into boiling and simmering flavorful broth in a pot. Haidilao International Holding Ltd. and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China Holdings Co. are among the hotpot restaurant chains listed in Hong Kong.

--With assistance from Daniela Wei.

