How the U.S. Lost Chip Dominance and How It Can Be Regained

The U.S. was once a manufacturing leader in semiconductors. That's no longer the case, given the rise of contract manufacturing and outsourcing, the dominance of Taiwan Semiconductor, and Intel's own design stumbles. But how did it come to this? And can it be reversed by government policy? On this episode, we speak with Willy Shih, a longtime tech industry veteran and a professor at the Harvard Business School, to answer these questions.

