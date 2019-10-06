1h ago
HSBC to Cut Up to 10,000 Jobs in Cost-Cutting Drive: FT
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- HSBC has embarked on a cost-cutting drive that threatens up to 10,000 jobs, the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.
- Company is asking why it has so many people in Europe when it has double-digit returns in parts of Asia, one of the people said
- Any job cuts implemented as part of latest plan would come on top of 4,700 redundancies HSBC recently announced; cuts will focus on high-paid roles
- HSBC could announce that it has begun the cost-cutting exercise when it reports third-quarter results later this month
- HSBC declined to comment, the Financial Times said
- NOTE: Aug. 5, HSBC to Cut Thousands of Jobs to Control Costs After Flint Exit
