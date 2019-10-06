HSBC to Cut Up to 10,000 Jobs in Cost-Cutting Drive: FT

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC has embarked on a cost-cutting drive that threatens up to 10,000 jobs, the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Company is asking why it has so many people in Europe when it has double-digit returns in parts of Asia, one of the people said

Any job cuts implemented as part of latest plan would come on top of 4,700 redundancies HSBC recently announced; cuts will focus on high-paid roles

HSBC could announce that it has begun the cost-cutting exercise when it reports third-quarter results later this month

HSBC declined to comment, the Financial Times said

NOTE: Aug. 5, HSBC to Cut Thousands of Jobs to Control Costs After Flint Exit

