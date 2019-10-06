(Bloomberg) -- HSBC has embarked on a cost-cutting drive that threatens up to 10,000 jobs, the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.

  • Company is asking why it has so many people in Europe when it has double-digit returns in parts of Asia, one of the people said
  • Any job cuts implemented as part of latest plan would come on top of 4,700 redundancies HSBC recently announced; cuts will focus on high-paid roles
  • HSBC could announce that it has begun the cost-cutting exercise when it reports third-quarter results later this month
  • HSBC declined to comment, the Financial Times said
  • NOTE: Aug. 5, HSBC to Cut Thousands of Jobs to Control Costs After Flint Exit

