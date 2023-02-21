(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn says the bank will meet with Ping An Insurance Group Co. as part of its usual investor outreach to shareholders after fourth-quarter results.

“We will have our normal investor relations meeting with Ping An following these results as we do with all of our major investors,” Quinn said in a phone interview after the lender reported fourth-quarter results.

He declined to comment on individual conversations with investors, but said that the lender is in “regular dialogue” with Ping An along with other investors.

Ping An has been pushing for a radical revamp of Europe’s largest bank. In November, the insurer called on the lender to deepen cost cuts and adopt an “open attitude” to proposals including spinning off its Asian operations in its first public comments since the rift came to light.

HSBC has said it can create more value by keeping and growing the business. “We are very much focused on improving the performance of the bank,” said Quinn. “I’m not complacent on where we’ve got it to in 2022.”

Quinn also said he is planning his first trip to China since Covid next month. He plans to visit three cities — Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing — and will meet colleagues and customers.

