Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, was greeted with choreographed dancing and a presentation of flowers by employees on her first day back in the office in Shenzhen, China.

Detained in Canada since December 2018 due to a U.S. extradition request relating to fraud charges, Meng had been kept under house arrest until her release last month. Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested in China within days of Meng’s detention, were also set free and allowed to return home shortly after she struck a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities.

Huawei didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huawei employees dance and present flowers as Wanzhou Meng comes to work after quarantine. pic.twitter.com/CcaKziNjKq — ATP_Asian Tech Press (@AsianTechPress) October 25, 2021

The Huawei CFO was greeted with a hero’s welcome upon her landing back in China in September, with state media broadcasting the event live and social network Weibo’s most popular hashtags dominated by discussion around it. Monday marked her first day at work after completing her travel quarantine period -- as well as the birthday of her father. Born into a teacher’s family in Southwest China’s Guizhou province 77 years ago, Ren founded Huawei in 1987 after a stint as a military engineer.

“In the past three years, although we were tens of thousands of miles apart, we worked through it together,” Meng said in a short speech inside one of Huawei’s office buildings, according to a video posted to the official Weibo account of local newspaper Shenzhen Special Zone Daily, which is controlled by the municipal government. “Despite all the challenges, our team became stronger.”