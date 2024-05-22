(Bloomberg) -- Hunter Biden’s criminal trial on tax violations will be postponed until Sept. 5, the federal judge overseeing the case ruled.

President Joe Biden’s son had been scheduled to go on trial on June 20 in Los Angeles on charges he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019. Federal prosecutors allege he dodged paying taxes even as he spent millions of dollars on a drug-fueled lifestyle featuring escorts, fast cars and luxury hotels, much of it while he was in the grips of addiction.

Hunter Biden and his lawyers asked for a postponement, arguing they need more time to prepare their defense. US District Judge Mark Scarsi granted the delay Wednesday.

Regardless, Biden is expected to go on trial as his father seeks reelection in a rematch with Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner for the nomination.

An indictment by Special Counsel David Weiss alleges Hunter Biden made more than $7 million in gross income from 2016 to 2020, including from a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings, and a Chinese private equity firm, CEFC China Energy. Instead of paying his taxes, prosecutors say, he spent money on “drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature.”

Hunter Biden also is scheduled to go on trial on June 3 in Wilmington, Delaware on charges he illegally bought a firearm while he was addicted to drugs and lied on his application for the purchase.

Biden has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.