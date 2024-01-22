(Bloomberg) -- Storm Isha is causing travel disruption and power blackouts across northern Europe, as it brought hurricane-force winds to the UK and other parts of the region.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning across the UK on Monday, although conditions should ease from midday. It reported wind gusts overnight as strong as 99 miles (159 kilometers) per hour. Weather alerts were also in place in northern France.

As of last night, more than 170,000 homes, farms and businesses in Ireland were without power, with Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry among the worst impacted counties. Power cuts were also hitting thousands of homes in the UK, and some network companies say they won’t be able to restore electricity until Tuesday because it’s not safe for engineers to go out to make repairs.

Schipol airport in Amsterdam canceled about 130 flights on Monday and warned of delays as wind gusts reach more than 100 kilometers per hour. Flights were also delayed or canceled across the UK, with severe disruptions to rail services in Scotland.

Read More: Chaos Grips UK Airports as Storm Strands Travelers Across Europe

Elevated wind-power generation put pressure on natural gas prices across the UK and the continent, with benchmark futures dropping as much as 5.7% early Monday to the lowest since July.

In the UK, wind power made up 53% of the nation’s power mix, according to data from National Grid Plc on Bloomberg.

Intraday power prices in Germany fell below zero for several hours on Monday morning, dropping as low as -14.88 a megawatt-hour on Epex Spot SE. Power prices turn negative when supply outstrips supply.

Germany remained on course for record wind power output later on Monday. Production from thousands of turbines in the nation is set to peak at 53,466 megawatts at noon Berlin time, according to a Bloomberg model. The current record of 53,022 megawatts was reached just before Christmas.

Nordic wind power output hit the highest level since November. Orange and yellow weather warnings were issued by Sweden’s national forecaster SMHI for strong winds and heavy rain.

--With assistance from Rachel Morison and April Roach.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.