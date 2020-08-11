Are you looking for a stock?

      ONTARIO FINANCE MINISTER RELEASES FISCAL UPDATE

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO SEES ECONOMY CONTRACTED 6.6% THIS YEAR

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO FORECASTS GDP GROWTH OF 5.6% IN 2021

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO TO ALLOW BUSINESSES TO DEFER TAX PAYMENTS TO OCTOBER

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO FORECASTS $30B IN TOTAL SPENDING FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO TO INCREASE HEALTH CARE FUNDING TO $7.7B

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO DEFICIT PROJECTION RISES TO $38.5B FROM $20.5B FOR 2020-21

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO SEES 2020-21 REVENUE FALLING TO $150.6B, DOWN $5.7B FROM MARCH UPDATE

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO DEBT-TO-GDP RATIO TO HIT 47.1%, UP FROM 41.7% IN MARCH UPDATE

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO TO PROVIDE $11B IN FUNDING FOR FRONT LINE WORKERS, CRITICAL SERVICES

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO BUDGET TO BE DELIVERED NO LATER THAN NOVEMBER 15, 2020

    Aug 11, 2020

    Hydro One reports $1.1B Q2 profit boosted by one-time gain due to court ruling

    The Canadian Press

    Power lines run through Hydro One Ltd. transmission towers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

    Power lines run through Hydro One Ltd. transmission towers in Toronto, Ontario, July 12, 2018.

    TORONTO - Hydro One Ltd. reported a second-quarter profit of $1.1 billion, boosted by a one-time gain related to a court decision.

    The power utility says it saw a one-time gain of $867 million in the quarter due to an Ontario court ruling on a deferred tax asset appeal that set aside an Ontario Energy Board decision.

    Hydro One says the profit amounted to $1.84 per share for the quarter ended June 30, up from $155 million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, it says it earned 39 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 26 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue totalled $1.67 billion, up from $1.41 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

    Hydro One is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider.