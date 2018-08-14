Hydro One unveils new board after Doug Ford cleans house

Hydro One appoints new board of directors

Hydro One (H.TO) took the wraps off its new board of directors Tuesday morning, a little more than a month after Ontario Premier Doug Ford got his way when CEO Mayo Schmidt retired and the entire board resigned en masse.

Ten new directors will enter the boardroom, including interim Canada Post CEO Jessica McDonald, former BMO Financial Group CFO Russel Robertson and former CIBC World Markets Vice-Chair David Hay.

The company also confirmed that former CIBC CFO Tom Woods, who was nominated to the board on July 19, will serve as interim chairman.

"This highly-qualified board has strong governance and industry experience and brings with them significant electricity, business and capital markets expertise. Their oversight will help us to build on the positive momentum the company has achieved since being privatized in 2015," said Hydro One acting CEO Paul Dobson in a release.

It’s been a tumultuous stretch for Hydro One, with its stock falling to a record low of $18.57 on July 12, the day after Schmidt’s exit and the previous slate of directors’ resignations were announced. The leadership overhaul also prompted two state regulators to extend their reviews of Hydro One’s pending $6.7-billion takeover of Washington public utility commission Avista Corp.

Here's a look at Hydro One’s new directors and their notable experience.

Provincial nominees:

-Tom Woods (former CIBC CFO, will serve as interim board chair)

-Cherie Brant (Dickinson Wright partner with Indigenous law practice)

-Blair Cowper-Smith (founder of consulting firm Erin Park Business Solutions, previously served as chief corporate affairs officer of OMERS)

-Russel Robertson (former CFO and head of anti-money laundering at BMO Financial Group)

Ad hoc committee nominees:

-Anne Giardini (Simon Fraser University chancellor)

-David Hay (former CIBC World Markets vice-chair and ex-CEO of New Brunswick Power Corp.)

-Timothy Hodgson (Alignvest Capital Management managing partner and former special advisor to Mark Carney at the Bank of Canada)

-Jessica McDonald (Canada Post interim CEO and former CEO of British Columbia Hydro & Power Authority)

-William Sheffield (former Ontario Power Generation director)

-Melissa Sonberg (member of Aeroplan's founding executive team)