The White House is enlisting popular dating apps to encourage Americans to brandish their vaccination status in exchange for a better shot at love.

Nine of the largest dating apps in the U.S., including Bumble Inc.’s namesake and Match Group Inc.’s Tinder and Hinge, are adding badges that show a person’s vaccine status and offering perks for those who have already gotten their innocculations.

The program is the federal government’s latest effort to boost vaccination rates in the U.S. and achieve President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70 per cent of adults at least one jab by July 4. The administration partnered with Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. in April to send push notifications informing users of their vaccine eligibility and teamed up with Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. this month to offer free rides to anyone going to get vaccinated.

Roughly half of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 38 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

Tinder, the largest dating app in the U.S., is adding digital stickers for members’ profiles that say “I’m Vaccinated” or “Vaccines Save Lives” and giving free access to premium content to vaccinated users such as a “Super Like,” which helps them stand out among potential matches. People who are vaccinated or plan to get the COVID-19 shot get 14 per cent more matches than people who don’t, according to data from OkCupid, another popular dating site owned by Match.

Tinder is also adding a hub with vaccine resources and connecting users to their nearest vaccination site. Match Group’s Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa and Plenty of Fish are also participating in the effort.

Similarly, Bumble and Badoo will allow people to add a “vaccinated” badge to their profiles and will give credits for paid features such as “SuperSwipes,” which allow users to signal interest in a potential match.