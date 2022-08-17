(Bloomberg) -- Cabin crew staff of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA’s low-cost Spanish carrier Iberia Express plan to strike after talks over pay stalled.

The USO union has called walkouts from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6 after failing to reach an accord with the company to link pay to inflation and then increase salaries, an official for the union said. Talks over a new pay deal had been taking place since December, he said.

The planned stoppages by 517 staff mark the latest attempt by Spain-based cabin crews to push carriers to grant salary increases as Europe’s tourism industry bounces back from the pandemic.

Ryanair Holdings Plc’s Spanish crews are holding four-day strikes every week until January. Meanwhile, Spain-based crews for EasyJet Plc in July called off the last in a series of three-day walkouts after reaching an agreement with the company.

Iberia Express did its best to reach a negotiated accord with unions and urges USO to call off the strike, the firm said in an emailed statement. “Calling a strike should always be the last resort,” Iberia Express said, adding that it remains confident the stoppage can be avoided as it continues to work to reach an agreement.

The Iberia Express protests will also involve crews based in London, who won’t be affected by the minimum service requirements that the Spanish government will set, the union official said.

(Updates with Iberia Express comment from fifth paragraph.)

